After the first round of play wrapped up at the NCAA Championship, Kansas men's golf sat in a tie with Arizona for fourth place. The Jayhawks were not able to keep the pace, falling into a tie for 10th after the second round, then falling into 17th place and missing the cut after the third round of play.
Senior Callum Bruce was the top finisher for the Jayhawks, cracking the top 50 on the leaderboard. Bruce started strong with a one over par first round, led by four birdies.
The score left Bruce in a tie for 16th and helped the Jayhawks shoot a 286 on the day. The score is the lowest in school history at the NCAA Championship. With the school low, the Jayhawks sat in a tie for fourth as a team after round one.
Bruce followed up his strong start with an even better second round. The senior shot even par in round two, recording three birdies on the scorecard along the way. The strong second day left Bruce in a tie for ninth heading into the third round.
The third round did not end up being Bruce’s final; he qualified to play on Monday as an individual despite the Jayhawks missing the top 15 team cut to play on. The Jayhawks just missed the cut, coming in at 17th place.
Bruce, like the rest of the team, struggled in the third round, shooting a score of eight over par. The score dropped him 40 spots on the leaderboard in a tie for 49th place. Bruce’s performance was still enough to qualify and play as an individual on Monday
In Bruce’s fourth and final round, he was able to jump up two spots into a tie for 47th. Bruce shot a score of four over par. The senior finished the tournament at 13 over par, 13 strokes behind winner Vanderbilt freshman Gordon Sargent.
Senior Harry Hillier started better than any Jayhawk ever has at the NCAA Championship. Hillier shot a score of two under par - the lowest score in school history at this event. The score which was led by a whopping seven birdies, also leaving Hillier in a tie for first.
Hillier struggled with the afternoon conditions, shooting 13 over par in the second round. The tough round included nine bogeys and dropped him well out of the top 50 on the leaderboard.
Hillier bounced back in his third and final round, shooting a score of two over par that included a hole in one on the 13th hole. Hillier finished the season with a final score of 13 over par in the national championship, failing to qualify for the fourth and final round on Monday.
Sophomore Luke Kluver tied Hillier with a score of 13 over par in the tournament. He shot rounds of three over par, seven over par and three over par.
The NCAA Championship marks a conclusion to the Jayhawks' golf season which included five tournament wins as a team and three separate players with individual titles. The Jayhawks finished the season ranked No. 25 in the nation and took 17th place at the NCAA Championship.