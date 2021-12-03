The Jayhawks defeated St. John’s 95-75 in the Big 12 / Big East Challenge Friday at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. Junior guard Christian Braun led all scorers with a career-high 31 points and eight rebounds.

Kansas also found scoring opportunities from senior guard Ochai Agbaji, who had 23 points and seven rebounds. Another contribution was from senior forward David McCormack, who had a double-double scoring 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Both teams came out of the gate with ball security issues, as Kansas had nine turnovers and St. John’s had 12 in just the first half. This, however, didn’t hold back the Jayhawks’ offense as they began the game on a 13-3 run. St. John’s used its first timeout after the 13-3 start five minutes into the game.

St. John’s wouldn’t back down, however, as it continued to attack the Jayhawks offensively. With just about six minutes remaining in the first half, St. John’s cut the deficit to six until Agbaji hit back-to-back three-pointers, bringing the lead back to double digits. Kansas led 43-30 at the end of the first half.

Kansas continued to show its defensive power as it contained St. John’s to shooting just 20% from beyond the arc and out rebounded the Red Storm by 10 at halftime.

In the first half for Kansas, the offense flowed with ease as it shot 44% from the field and connected on six three-pointers. Agbaji led the Jayhawks with 16 points through the first half.

St. John’s came out of halftime with a little momentum as it began the half on a 5-0 run. The Red Storm continued their hot shooting as they cut the Kansas lead to just three with 11 minutes left in the second half.

The Jayhawks wouldn’t let up as they answered back with an 11-0 run sparked by another Agbaji three-pointer. Kansas now led St. John’s 75-61 with five and a half minutes remaining in the game.

Kansas continued the momentum all the way until the end as it dominated the contest, winning 95-75. The Jayhawks shot a tremendous 48.6% from the field and connected on nine three-point shots throughout the game. Kansas also shot 72% from the free-throw line, an area where it struggled the most in the ESPN Events Invitational last week.

Kansas also protected the ball more efficiently in the second half, as it committed only four turnovers compared to nine in the first half. Braun was the leading scorer in the second half, scoring 22 points.

The Jayhawks will continue their season at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, as they face off against UTEP on Tuesday, Dec. 7th. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.