After making quick work of the Sooners in a 25-14 second set victory, Kansas volleyball found itself in an end-to-end battle in the third set. Neither team could create much separation from the other, but the Jayhawks prevailed in the end, securing the 28-26 third set.

KU had momentum on its side after a tough third set, and the Jayhawks won the fourth set in 25-22 fashion. This gave Kansas a 3-1 match win, splitting the two-match series with Oklahoma.

While the offense was hard to come by for Kansas in the third set, it stayed in the match with critical errors from the Sooners. OU racked up six attack errors with four service errors in the set. Those service errors sank Oklahoma late down the stretch, giving Kansas a free point and the ball back to attempt to add on more.

However, the third set presented defensive wasn’t pretty for the Jayhawks on the offensive end. The home team tallied a whopping 11 attack errors and three service errors in the set, but after 44 swings, they kept the set alive with 16 kills.

Sophomore middle blocker Caroline Crawford was instrumental to Kansas’ success in the third set. The 6-foot-3 Lansing, Kansas native, had six kills in the third set alone, along with a service ace and three blocks, racking up 10 total points in the lone set.

Crawford was credited with the final kill of the match, ending the match on a soft tip over the net, preventing a Sooner comeback.

Freshman outside hitter Caroline Bien and senior middle blocker Rachel Langs also made big plays in the third set, recording four kills and two, respectively. With just a .114 hitting percentage for the Jayhawks, these three put up crucial points in a go-ahead set.

After a tough third set, Kansas ran with that energy and went up as much as seven points late in the fourth set, sinking OU despite a late surge from Oklahoma.

Offense was hard to come by for both teams, with the Jayhawks leading the match with a .181 hitting percentage for the entire match. As the offense struggled, extra points from attack and service errors were huge, and Kansas capitalized on every extra chance.

“It was a typical day two where the opponents know each other, so the hitting efficiencies aren’t going to be that high,” coach Ray Bechard said. “We served it better today and I thought we were good defensively and got enough offense to make it work.”

Kansas improves to 12-9 and takes on the West Virginia Mountaineers this Thursday for its next match.