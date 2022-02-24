For the first time this season, Kansas tennis made its way into the ITA rankings, jumping to No. 30 in the organization’s most recent ranking.
This feat follows an impressive weekend for the Jayhawks, as the team upset No. 16 Old Dominion on Sunday. After dropping the first three matches of the year, Kansas bounced back in a sure-fire way with its most recent victory extending its win streak to five matches.
This start to the season is potentially the Jayhawks getting back into their old habits in terms of success. Kansas finished the 2020-21 season with an 8-13 record, a complete turn from the start of a successful 2019-2020 season that finished 7-4 before the season’s cancellation.
Kansas coach Todd Chapman knows success all too well, though. Since joining the program in 2013, Chapman has led the Jayhawks to four-consecutive NCAA tournaments.
In 2019, Kansas dominated with a 27-5 record and No. 13 ITA ranking, going on to win the Big 12 Championship that season. It was the program’s first conference title since 1996.
The Jayhawks’ perfect February so far is nothing shy of a team effort. Freshman Mariana Manyoma-Velasquez is undefeated on the month in her singles play, as well as in her doubles play with sophomore partner Raphaelle Lacasse. Lacasse was also the match-clinching point for Sunday’s upset against Old Dominion.
Redshirt freshman Maria Titova has been another star for the Jayhawks this season. The international recruit from Russia, ranked at No. 66 by ITA, has been a force to be reckoned with, only losing one singles match on the year thus far.
The Jayhawks’ early success might shape up into being another note in the dominance of women’s sports this year. With women’s basketball having its best season in years (along with a possible NCAA tournament appearance) and volleyball powering to the Sweet 16, tennis would be in solid company.
The Jayhawks look to extend their streak on Feb. 27 against No. 32 Arizona State in Tempe, Ariz. First serve is set for 1 p.m.