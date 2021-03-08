The Kansas tennis team stayed in Lawrence on Saturday to take on Southeast Missouri State at the Jayhawk Tennis Center and defeated them 7-0.
“It was great to play our first match outside at home in almost two years,” Kansas tennis coach Todd Chapman said. “We really needed to get an outdoor match in before we head to Texas this week. We didn’t play a very strong doubles point, but did a better job in singles of emotionally investing in our tennis as a team.”
The Jayhawks were able to claim the doubles points with the duo of junior Sonia Smagina and sophomore Vasiliki Karvouni defeating SEMO’s Romana Tarajova and Kseniya Zonova, 7-5, as well as juniors Malkia Ngounoue and Julia Deming, who won over Ksenia Shikanova and Lera Valeeva, 6-4.
Karvouni was able to grab a win in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1, while Smagina won 6-1, 6-4. The third winning singles match of the day came from sophomore Carmen Roxana Manu 6-3, 6-3.
Deming was able to grab a win on court six by a score of 6-4, 6-0. Junior Tiffany Lagarde was able to close in on the sixth point for the Jayhawks, winning 6-1, 6-3.
The final match of the day on court two led to three sets. Ngounoue was able to walk away with a win from SEMO’s Kseniya Zonova, 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.
The Kansas Jayhawks will travel to Texas this week for two matches against TCU on March 12 at 3 p.m., and Texas Tech on March 14 at 12:00 p.m.