The Kansas women’s tennis team traveled to Wichita to take on Wichita State on Saturday at the Sheldon Coleman Tennis Complex, the Jayhawks lost 4-3.
Junior Tiffany Largarde and sophomore Carmen Roxana Manu started doubles play by defeating Shocker redshirt junior Alexandra Lazarova and redshirt freshman Natsumi Kurahashi 6-2.
The first loss for the Jayhawks were given to junior Sonia Smagina and sophomore Vasiliki Karvouni by Wichita State’s redshirt seniors Sarvinoz Saidhujaeva and Marta Bellucco 6-3.
The doubles point was then in the hands of juniors Malkia Ngounoue and Julia Deming. They were in a close match with redshirt senior Ting-Ya Hsu and freshman Jessie Zheng before falling to the duo 6-3.
Smagina dove into singles play against Saidhujaeva and lost 6-4 and 6-1, letting the Shockers take a 2-0 lead over the Jayhawks.
Ngounoue made a quick turn around for the team and put the Jayhawks on the board with a 6-2 and 6-3 win.
Deming added to the Jayhawks score by defeating Lazarova 6-4 and 6-2. Karvouni was on her way to a win after her first set 6-2, however lost the following set 6-3 and led the duo to a third set. Karvouni was able to pull through with a win in the third set 6-1 and tied the match up at 3-3.
Lagarde and Zheng’s single match would determine the winner of the Jayhawks and Shockers. Zheng pulled away with the win for the Shockers, as the Jayhawks fell 4-3.
The team returns back to Lawrence at the Jayhawks Tennis Center on Sunday to host Kansas State at 2 p.m.