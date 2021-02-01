The No. 25 Kansas women’s tennis team fell 7-0 to the Razorbacks Saturday, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, but bounced back with a 4-3 win Sunday against Tulsa.
At the Billingsley Tennis Center Saturday, doubles pair junior Malkia Ngounoue and sophomore Carmen Roxana Manu fell to Indianna Spink and Morgan Cross of the Razorbacks 7-6 (7-2). The second doubles match of the afternoon ended in a loss to Arkansas' Kelly Keller and Tatum Rice against Kansas' junior Sonia Smagina and sophomore Vasiliki Karvouni 7-5.
Juniors Tiffany Lagarde and Julia Deming did not finish their match at 6-5 against Lauren Atler and Jackie Carr.
The six single matches against the Razorbacks marked six losses for the Jayhawks with three of those matches going into tiebreakers.
The team looked to rebound from its big loss to Arkansas in its next match against Tulsa. The Jayhawks walked away with a 4-3 win Sunday at Tulsa in the Case Tennis Center.
“Today we competed much better throughout the lineup,” Kansas tennis coach Todd Chapman said to Kansas Athletics. “Our ability to handle adversity and respond allowed us to put ourselves in positions to be successful. I’m proud of the choices and changes we made from Friday to today.”
Smagina, ranked No. 81 in the nation, fell to No. 86 in the nation Martina Okalova of Tulsa (6-0, 4-6, 6-4).
Lagarde and Deming also tallied up a loss in singles play. Lagarde lost to Vera Ploner (6-1, 4-6, 6-2). Deming fell to Lian Benedejcic (6-4, 6-0).
The Jayhawks were able to pull through with three singles play wins from Ngounoue, Manu, and Karvouni against Tulsa.
In doubles, Kansas' Ngounoue and Manu took a loss from Okalova and Ploner (6-4). Smagina and Karvouni handed a loss to Tulsa's Megan Hopton and Shura Poppe (6-2). The final doubles win went to Deming and Lagarde against Laia Conde Minfort and Valeryia Rozenkova (7-6).
The Jayhawks will return for their next match in Lawrence at the Jayhawk Tennis Center against Denver on Friday, Feb. 12. First serve is set for noon.