Kansas tennis took on Denver on Friday and lost 5-2. This was the first time Kansas played at the Jayhawk Tennis Center in almost a year.
Denver’s Taylor Melville and Hada Change took on Kansas doubles team junior Malkia Ngounoue and sophomore Carmen Roxana Manu. Denver won the match 6-0 with Kansas looking to the last doubles match to make it even. Unfortunately, Kansas juniors Tiffany Legarde and Julia Deming fell to Denver’s Tatum Burger and Anna Riedmiller.
Kansas sophomore Vasiliki Karvouni started off the single matches against Denver’s Tatum Burger winning 7-5, 6-0. The last singles match between junior Sonia Smagnia and Denver’s Taylor Melville resulted in a win for the Jayhawks 6-0, 6-7, 6-1.
“We have to be better competitors than we were today and we have to handle adversity better than we did today,” Kansas tennis coach Todd Chapman said to Kansas Athletics. “As a team, we have to find our identity and choose to be tough in tough situations and we aren’t consistently at that point right now as a team.”
The Jayhawks will continue the weekend in Lawrence at the Jayhawk Tennis Center Sunday, February 14 against in-state rival Wichita State at 1 p.m.