After falling to No. 2 ranked Texas Longhorns, the Kansas tennis team tried to bounce back against No. 10 ranked Baylor on Sunday afternoon at the Jayhawk Tennis Center.
However, the Jayhawks fell to the Bears in a close match 4-3.
Juniors Malkia Ngounoue and Julia Deming started off doubles play against senior Jessica Hinojosa and junior Kris Sorokolet. They were able to grab the first victory of the day winning 6-2.
Junior Tiffany Lagarde and sophomore Carmen Roxana Manu fell in their doubles match 6-4. The doubles point now rested between junior Mel Krywoj and senior Angie Shakhraichuk against junior Sonia Smagina and sophomore Vasiliki Karvouni. The paid fell to the Bears in a close match losing 7-6 (7-3).
Headed into singles play, Manu defeated junior A. Herrero Linana 6-4 and 6-2, giving the Jayhawks their first point of the day. Ngounoue was able to match her energy with a win on court two of 6-2 and 7-5.
To tie up the match 2-2, Shakhraichuk defeated Karvouni 6-2 and 6-4. The Bears gained the lead 3-2 with a win for junior Kris Rorokolet over Julia Deming 6-2 and 7-6.
Smagina showed out in her singles match against Krywoj and barely fell with a score of 5-7, 6-3 and 6-3 to give the Bears a 4-2 lead over the Jayhawks.
The final victory for the Jayhawks came from Lagarde defeating Baylor’s sophomore Paula Baranano 7-6, 3-6, and 6-2. Lagarde’s win added a point for the Jayhawks, but it was not enough to defeat the Baylor Bears.
The Jayhawks will stay home to go up against Oklahoma on Friday, April 16 at 5 p.m.