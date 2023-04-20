The Kansas tennis team fell to No. 16 Oklahoma 4-2 in the regular-season finale on Sunday at Rock Chalk Park. Senior Day kicked off with three doubles matches at noon.
In the first two doubles matches, Oklahoma’s Layne Sleeth and Alexandra Pisareva defeated Kansas freshman Tamari Gagoshidze and redshirt sophomore Maria Titova, 6-1. Then, Oklahoma's Julia Garcia Ruiz and Dana Guzman overcame Jayhawks senior Carmen Roxana Manu and junior Jocelyn Massey 7-5.
Oklahoma's Carmen Corley and Ivana Corley tied with Kansas super senior Malkai Mgounoue and freshman Heike Janse Van Vuuren.
The Sooners, securing two early victories, were tripped up in singles when Van Vuuren overcame Pisareva. Oklahoma soon found themselves back in the win column, as sophomore Emma Staker prevailed over Jayhawk sophomore Mariana Manyoma-Velasquez.
Kansas sophomore Titova claimed another win for the Jayhawks on the singles court toppling Oklahoma senior Carmen Coorly, trimming the Sooners' lead to just one match.
The Sooners clinched the Big 12 regular-season title when Sleeth defeated Ngounoue in the final set of the match. After the match, there was a moment of commemoration for the Kansas seniors. Malkai Ngounoue, Carmen Roxana Manu, and manager Ben Stove were recognized.
Kansas head coach Todd Chapman gave a brief speech about their significance.
“They exemplified leaving it all, and that’s what we pride ourselves on in Kansas Tennis,” said Chapman.
The Big 12 will be hosting its conference tournament at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Kansas will play Iowa State Friday in the second round at noon.