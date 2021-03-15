The Kansas tennis team continued its weekend in Lubbock, Texas against Texas Tech Sunday afternoon at McLeod Tennis Center. The Jayhawks fell 4-0.
The two teams started in doubles play with junior Sonia Smagina and sophomore Vasiliki Karvouni losing to Lisa Mays and Kaitlin Staines 6-1. Sophomore Carmen Roxana Manu and junior Tiffany Lagarde also fell to the Red Raider’s Olivia Peet and Metka Komac 6-4.
Juniors Malkia Ngounoue and Julia Deming were on their way to a win, but ended with an unfinished match at 5-3.
In singles play Roxana Manu fell to Margarita Skriabina in both matches, 6-1. Smagina tried to grab a win for the Jayhawks but fell to Mays 6-2 and 6-1. On court four, Karvouni was unable to help the Jayhawks as well, with a loss of 6-1 and 6-3.
Ngounoue gave the team hope with defeating Staines in the opening match 6-3. She was on her way to grabbing a point for the Jayhawks in the second set when she was up 5-2, as the match went unfinished.
The Jayhawks look to rebound in Wichita against Wichita State on Saturday, March 20 at 1 p.m.