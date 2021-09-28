The Kansas tennis team competed at the Kitty Harrison Invitational tournament last weekend in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The Jayhawks went 4-3 in singles over the weekend, and went undefeated on Friday.
Their performance was highlighted by victories from seniors Sonia Smagina and Malkia Ngounoue, both of whom reached the semifinals in their respective brackets.
The Jayhawks’ doubles partnership of Smagina and senior Tiffany Lagarde reached the championship match but were defeated by Old Dominion 7-6.
No. 94 ranked Ngounoue shined against Old Dominion's Alesya Yakubovich, winning 2-0 (6-2, 6-2). After Yakubovich, Ngounoue won a tough match against Florida freshman Alicia Dudeney in the second round by a 2-1 margin (6-4, 3-6, 10-5). Although she fell short in the championship, Ngounoue played Auburn junior Carolyn Ansari tight, losing 12-10 in the tie-breaking third set.
Smagina’s versatility is proving to be a crucial key to the team’s success. After reaching the semi-finals of the singles tournament, she paired up with fellow senior Tiffany Lagarde for the doubles tournament.
After dominating against Florida and William and Mary in doubles, the Jayhawks ran into a tough matchup in the semifinal against the host school North Carolina. The Jayhawks prevailed against the Tar Heels 7-5, but were defeated by Old Dominion 7-6 in a competitive championship match.
Julia Deming competed for the Jayhawks in the UTR event in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Deming finished with a 2-1 record for the weekend. Deming was victorious in her first two matches, but was eliminated in two sets by Oklahoma State fifth-year senior Marina Zerulo (6-0, 6-2).
Next up, the Jayhawks women's tennis team travels to Charleston, South Carolina, for the ITA All-American Championships beginning on Oct. 2.