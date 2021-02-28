The Kansas tennis team hosted the Iowa State Cyclones in the Jayhawk Tennis Center Saturday. Kansas walked away defeating the Cyclones with a 4-3 win.
The first two points for the Jayhawks came from two doubles duos. Juniors Malkia Ngounoue and Julia Deming defeated Iowa State’s Christin Hsieh and Sofie Cabezas, 6-4. To secure the second doubles point, sophomore Carmen Roxana Manu and junior Tiffany Lagarde were presented with a tough match ending in a tiebreaker to defeat the Cyclones, 7-6 (6-3).
“Today was the battle we expected it to be,” Kansas tennis coach Todd Chapman said. “In the big moments of the match we found a way to succeed. We competed across the lineup much better today whether we are playing our best tennis or not.”
Sophomore Vasiliki Karvouni started the singles matches off strong by grabbing a point from the Cyclones and winning 6-0, 6-4.
Ngounoue supported the Kansas lead winning her match, 7-6, 6-2, as Deming grabbed the fourth point for the Jayhawks winning her match, 6-3, 6-2.
The Jayhawks forced the Cyclones to 7-2 on the season, as they will move to 4-3 in match play.
“Now we turn our focus to our first to conference matches of the season in two weeks at TCU and Texas Tech,” Chapman said.
Kansas will go up against the TCU Horned Frogs on March 12 in Fort Worth, Texas, followed by Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas on March 14.