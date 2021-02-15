Kansas tennis finished off the weekend at the Jayhawk Tennis Center Sunday afternoon with a win against Wichita State 4-3.
Juniors Tiffany Lagarde and Julia Deming dropped the first point in the doubles round 6-0 with hopes that junior Malkia Ngounoue and sophomore Carmen Manu could bounce back with a win in their match. The duo fell 6-4 as well, as junior Sonia Smagina and sophomore Vasiliki Karvouni 6-3.
The Jayhawks looked to get ahead in singles play from sophomore Manu walking away with scores of 6-3 and 6-2. Kansas went up 2-1 with Karvouni winning 6-1 and 6-1.
“Whether it was our best tennis or not today, we competed much better,” Kansas tennis coach Todd Chapman said. “We needed to see some positives today and we had several players approach pressure situations much better than Friday.”
Wichita State’s Bellucco defeated Ngounoue 7-5 and 6-2, tying with the Jayhawks, 2-2 overall. Smagina won her match 7-5 and 6-3 taking the lead back from the Shockers. Lagarde lost her match in a final tie breaker.
To conclude the weekend with a win for the Jayhawks, Deming won her match with scores of 6-3 and 6-4.
“We have to solve our doubles issue and we will,” Chapman said. “We will focus on a solid week of preparation and get ready for Arizona next Friday.”
The Jayhawks will stay in Lawrence for their next home match Friday against Arizona at 3 p.m.