Kansas tennis earned its seventh consecutive win of the season defeating Northwestern 4-1 Friday in Evanston, Illinois.
The doubles teams did not compete well as redshirt sophomore Maria Titova and freshman Tamari Gagoshidze lost their doubles match 6-0, and the team of super-senior Malkia Ngounoue and freshman Heike Janse Van Vuuren lost their match 6-4.
On the singles side of the competition, Kansas swept Northwestern to regain momentum. Kansas sophomore Mariana Manyoma Velasquez defeated Northwestern sophomore Kiley Rabjohns 6-3, 6-2.
Vuuren picked up another win for the Jayhawks as she defeated first-year Jennifer Riester 7-6, 6-2. The match put the Jayhawks up 2-1 overall against the Wildcats.
Ngounoue defeated Northwestern sophomore Justine Leong 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 while Kansas senior Carmen Roxana Manu secured the victory for the Jayhawks, defeating senior Briana Crowley 7-5, 3-6, 6-0.
No. 17 Kansas looks to extend its winning streak to eight games against No. 22 Old Dominion on March 5 at 12 p.m.