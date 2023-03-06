No. 17 Kansas beat No. 22 Old Dominion 4-3 on Sunday to increase their winning streak to eight consecutive matches.
Super senior Malkia Ngounoue and freshman Heike Janse Van Vuuren had a strong start for the Jayhawks as they won their match 6-2 against Old Dominion’s freshmen Allison Isaacs and senior Alexandra Viktorovitch.
Kansas freshman Tamari Gagoshidze and Silvia Maria Costache lost their matchup 3-6, but Kansas’ senior Carmen Roxana Manu and junior Jocelyn Massey came in clutch for the Jayhawks and earned the doubles points by defeating Old Dominion’s freshman Mya Byrd and senior Tatsiana Sasnouskaya, 7-6.
Old Dominion took the lead as seniors Alexandra Viktorovitch and Shahar Biran won their matches against redshirt sophomore Maria Titova and Gagoshidze.
Kansas kept pushing through and Van Vuuren won her match in straight sets 6-3, 7-6 which tied it up 2-2.
No. 41 Ngounoue lost against Old Dominion’s No. 19 senior Tatsiana Sasnouskaya 6-3, 1-6, 5-7 which gave the lead to Old Dominion 3-2. Kansas’ sophomore Mariana Manyoma Velasquez brought it to an even 3-3, beating her opponent 6-2, 4-6, 7-5. Manu cleaned it up for the Jayhawks as she defeated senior Alesya Yakubovich 6-4, 6-7, 6-3.
The next matchup for Kansas is against No. 7 Iowa State on March 10 at noon.