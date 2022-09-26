Kansas tennis headed to Cary, North Carolina, this weekend to face off in the North Carolina State Invitational. This was one of two tournaments Kansas competed in this weekend, along with the Battle of the Bay in San Francisco.
The first day kicked off on Thursday with a pair of doubles facing off to commence the competition. Super-senior Malkia Ngounoue and freshman Tamari Gagoshidze faced off against Virginia’s graduate Julia Adams and junior Sara Ziodato, while senior Roxana Manu and junior Jocelyn Massey went against Boch-Collins/Nikolenko pair from Miami. Both duos came out with a victory in the first round, 6-1 vs Virginia and 6-2 vs Miami, advancing onto the second round.
Texas A&M’s Mireles and Pielot defeated Ngounoue and Gagoshidze 7-6, and Auburn’s Bennett and Carnicella beat Manu and Massey in another tight match 7-6.
Friday began with Malkia Ngounoue defeating No. 2 ranked Sara Humner from South Carolina throughout three sets with a final of 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.
Ngounoue was ranked No. 116 before the match, which makes this her most significant career upset. In the second round, she defeated No. 46 Guilia Morlet from Arizona State 6-4 and 6-3.
All four Kansas singles played on Saturday. Ngounoue fell to No. 55 Alana Smith from NC State 6-3, 1-6, 6-2, and Massey fell to Spaka from Arizona State in two sets 6-4 and 6-3. The other two singles triumphed with Manu going ahead 6-4, 6-4, versus Zoe Howard of Princeton and Gagoshidze defeating Central Florida’s Jaleesa Leslie in three sets 6-7, 6-3, 10-7.
During their last day at the invitational, the Jayhawks were victorious in five of their six matches, with all four singles triumphing before heading home.