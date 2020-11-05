Kansas tennis grabbed three victories at the K-State Fall Invite last Saturday. The Jayhawks finished with a 2-2 doubles record and 1-3 record in singles play.
Kansas doubles pair junior Julia Deming and sophomore Vasiliki Karvouni were the only Jayhawks to compete. The pair competed in two matches against K-State before they were split up for singles play.
On the first day, Deming and Karvouni lost their first doubles match against K-State juniors Maria Linares and Karine-Marion Job 6-0. In the second match, Deming and Karvouni fell to K-State juniors Ioana Gheorghita and Anna Turco 6-3.
During singles play, Deming lost to K-State senior Margot Decker 7-5, 6-4. Karvouni also dropped her match to freshman Manami Ukita 6-1, 6-2.
Deming and Karvouni then picked up two wins for the Jayhawks in doubles play on Saturday. In the pair’s first match, Deming and Karvouni took down Ukita and redshirt junior Rosanna Maffei 6-3.
Following this match, the doubles partners defeated Decker and Ukita 6-3.
After doubles play, the pair split up in the afternoon to play in singles matches. Kansas went 1-1 on the day for singles after Deming came back to beat Turco, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3. Karvouni’s only singles match of the day was a 7-5, 6-4, loss to Gheorghita.
Kansas tennis will next play in the Big 12 Championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma, starting on Friday.