Kansas tennis played in its first fall tournament as the team hosted the Kansas Invitational at Jayhawk Tennis Center. Kansas started the tournament Friday with three singles wins and four doubles wins.
Junior Malkia Ngounoue stole the show early on after defeating Kansas State junior Anna Turco with a three-set victory. Ngounoue forced an early lead with a 6-1 set, but Turco caught up to her in the second tiebreaker set 6-7 (5). However, Ngounoue was able to push forward and finish off the third set with a 6-3 victory.
The Jayhawks continued through Saturday with four singles wins, in addition to a doubles victory. Doubles partners sophomore Carmen Roxana Manu and junior Tiffany Lagarde brought home the sole doubles win for the day (6-1), taking down Kansas State’s doubles pair senior Margot Decker and freshman Manami Ukita.
Singles play took off after doubles play came to an end. Lagarde kept her momentum going and took down Turco in three sets (6-3, 2-6, 6-2). Lagarde wasn’t the only Jayhawk to have a successful weekend against Kansas State as Ngounoue took down Kansas State’s junior Maria Linares 6-2, 6-1.
On the final day of the tournament, Kansas doubles swept the courts by winning five out of the six matches played, in addition to four out of the six singles matches. Doubles pair Ngounoue and junior Sonia Smagina went 2-0 on the day after beating Kansas State 6-1, and Iowa State 6-4. Manu and Lagarde also took down Iowa State’s doubles pair Christin Hsieh and Chie Kezuka 6-3.
Smagina added to the Kansas wins for singles taking out Wildcat senior Lilla Barzó 6-0, 6-2.
"It felt fantastic to get back out and compete as a team after six months,” Kansas tennis coach Todd Chapman said in a Kansas Athletics news release. “We definitely got better this weekend, and we also found a lot of things we need to work on to continue our development as a team. Our goal was to have our best day on the last day when we were tired and sore, and the girls definitely did that [Sunday]."