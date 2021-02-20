The Kansas tennis team returned to Jayhawk Tennis Center to take on Arizona Friday, walking away with a 6-1 win.
Kansas juniors Malkia Ngounoue and Julia Deming defeated Arizona’s Jelena Lukic and Kayla Wilkins 6-1. Sophomore Vasiliki Karvouni and junior Sonia Smagina locked in the doubles points by winning 6-2 over Arizona’s Gitte Heynemans and Khim Iglupas.
This was the first time Kansas secured a doubles sweep this season.
Sophomore Carmen Roxana Manu started off singles with a 6-0 sweep over Talya Zandberg in her first set and 6-3 in her second set to win the match 2-0.
“We competed well today up and down the lineup. We played much better doubles point today and much better energy to start the match,” Kansas tennis coach Todd Chapman said.
Ngounoue grabbed the lead against Arizona’s Jelena Lukic 6-4 and 6-2, putting the Jayhawks to a 4-0 lead over Arizona. To put Kansas at 5-0 against the Wildcats, junior Tiffany Lagarde matched up against Heynemans in two back-and-forth sets, but was able to come out on top with scores of 6-3 and 6-4.
Arizona’s only point from the day came from a 10-8 tiebreaker from Iglupas.
“We now need to turn our attention to getting ready for a very good OU team in a non-conference battle on Sunday,” Chapman said.
The Jayhawks will travel to Norman, Oklahoma to take on the Sooners this Sunday.