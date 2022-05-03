Kansas tennis is set to make its 12th appearance in the NCAA Tournament this weekend in California. The Jayhawks face UC-Santa Barbara in their first round matchup Friday at noon.
This will be Kansas’ fifth appearance since head coach Todd Chapman took over in 2013. It is also the Jayhawks’ first tournament appearance since 2019 when they advanced to the Sweet 16, losing to the eventual national champion Stanford.
The Jayhawks finished with a 15-10 record overall this season, including 4-5 in Big 12 Conference play. Kansas enters the tournament ranked No. 25 in the country after being ranked as high as No. 22 this season.
Kansas is led by redshirt freshman Maria Titova, who earned first-team All-Big 12 and All-Big 12 Freshman team honors this season following a stellar 19-8 record in singles this season. Senior Malkia Ngounoue earned second-team All-Big 12 honors and went 19-13 in her final season with the Jayhawks.
Kansas holds a few key wins under its belt this season, including wins against No. 16 Old Dominion, No. 41 Texas Tech and No. 53 Kansas State. The Jayhawks also beat No. 21 Baylor in the opening round of the Big 12 tournament before falling to No. 2 Oklahoma in the semifinal.
UCSB finished its season with a 20-6 overall record, including a perfect 9-0 record in conference play. The Gauchos got off to a rough start to the season, winning only one of their first five matches. Since then, they have won 19 of 21, including a current 11-game win streak.
Kansas looks to advance to the second round of the tournament where it would face the winner of No. 15 Stanford and Southeast Missouri State.