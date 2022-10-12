The ITA All-American Championship kicked off earlier this week in Cary, North Carolina where super senior Malika Ngounoue played a pair of games for the Kansas Jayhawks. She’s coming off the NC State Invitational in which she triumphed over three ranked opponents.
The D.C. native played her first of two games in the tournament against Sophomore Filippa Bruu-Syversen from the University of California Santa Barbara. Ngounoue came out with an easy win throughout two sets 6-1, 6-2.
The following day Ngounoue, now ranked No. 8 in the championship, faced off against UCLA’s Sophomore Ava Catanzarite on the second day of the tournament. Both players have received honors regarding their academic standings. Catanzarite was named an Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Scholar-Athlete, while Ngounoue received Big 12 Academic Second Team. Malika was also named to the Big 12 Singles Second team in 2022.
Catanzarite started off strong in the first set starting 4-1 before winning the set 6-4. Ngounoue responded with five straight points in the second set of the match, coming back to take the set 7-5. In the tiebreaker both sides kept exchanging points back and forth, but ultimately Catanzartie triumphed with a 7-5 final in the third set and eliminated Kansas from the Championship.
Kansas tennis will travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma for the ITA Regional Championship starting on October 13th.