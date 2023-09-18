Kansas tennis hosted the season-opening PTT 25K Lawrence this week at the Jayhawk Tennis Center.
Five Jayhawks competed throughout the week. Kansas sophomores Gracie Mulville and Tamari Gagoshidze managed to finish atop of their groups. Both Mulville and Gagoshidze went 4-0 throughout the week earning the opportunity to play in the first place playoff. Kansas freshman Kyoka Kubo finished the week with a 3-1 record, earning her spot in the second place playoffs. Kansas senior Jocelyn Massey and Kansas sophomore Silvia Maria Costache both finished pool play 1-3 and met in the fourth place playoff.
Massey and Costache saw each other in the semifinals of the fourth place playoff where Massey came out on top winning in straight sets: 6-1, 7-5.
Massey started strong in the fourth place playoff final, beating Wichita State sophomore Kristina Kudryavtseva in the first set 6-0 before losing two straight sets, 6-3 and 6-4.
Kubo won her semifinal match of the 2nd place playoff after a slow start. Kubo lost her first set 3-6 before winning the next two sets: 6-4, 6-2. In the 2nd place playoff final Kubo beat Wichita State redshirt senior Natsumi Kurahashi sweeping her in straight sets: 6-2, 6-3.
In the 1st place playoffs, Mulville had to face former Jayhawk, Malkia Ngounoue. Ngounoue was a former All-Big 12 Singles First and Second-Team member for Kansas. Ngounoue seemed to be too much for Mulville, winning in straight sets 6-2, 6-3.
In the second match of the first place playoffs, Gagoshidze came from behind to defeat Wichita State freshman Xin Tong Wang. Gagoshidze lost the first set 3-6, before winning two straight sets: 6-4, 6-4.
In the first place playoff final, Gagoshidze competed but ultimately came up short losing to Ngounoue in straight sets: 6-3, 6-4.
Next up, the Jayhawks travel to California for the San Diego Invitational on Sept. 22-24.