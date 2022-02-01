Kansas women’s tennis traveled to Waco, Texas on Friday to begin the 13th-annual ITA Kick-off Weekend, competing against No. 22 Baylor and No. 23 Miami.
Though the Jayhawks found themselves with the day-one 5-2 loss against the Bears, there were multiple bright spots to be found in the team’s performance through both doubles and singles matches.
The day started with doubles play. With three pairs representing the Jayhawks this weekend, the team went 1-2 on the day, the sole win coming from sophomore Raphaelle Lacasse and freshman Mariana Manyoma-Velasquez.
The match opened up strong for Lacasse and Manyoma-Velasquez, starting with a lead of 4-2, Baylor juniors Paula Barañano and Isabella Harvison battled back in a competitive match until the finish, but Kansas came out on top as 7-5 victors.
Though redshirt freshman Maria Titova’s doubles play with No. 109 senior Malkia Ngounoue fell just short at 7-6, she found a way to shine in her singles play against Harvison. Ranked at No. 44 in the most recent ITA national rankings, Titova dominated on the court, taking home the Jayhawks’ lone singles win 6-0, 6-1 in her set.
The Jayhawks had six representatives in singles play for the weekend, with neither Ngounoue nor Lacasse finishing their retrospective day-one matches against senior Mel Krywoj 7-6, 4-0, and senior Alicia Herrero Linana 6-2, 4-3.
Following the results of Friday’s match, Kansas faced off against No. 23 Miami on Saturday, resulting in another loss for the Jayhawks. Kansas fell to the Hurricanes 4-1 in a day of non-conference play.
In Saturday’s doubles action against the Hurricanes, seniors Sonia Smagina and Tiffany Lagarde took home the only victory for the Jayhawks against sophomores Diana Khodan and Maya Tahan 6-1.
Moving on to singles play, Titova continued her day-one success on the court with her victory against No. 104 junior Daevenia Anchong, 6-1, 6-2. This was the only singles win on the day for the Jayhawks.
Neither Ngounoue nor Lagarde completed their individual singles matches on Saturday against senior Eden Richardson 6-4, 5-3, and Khodan 6-3, 0-5.
Kansas looks to bounce back on Friday, Feb. 4 at its home opener against Iowa. First serve will be at 5 p.m.