In its first Border Showdown match against Missouri since 2012, Kansas swept the Tigers at the indoor Jayhawk Tennis Center on Friday afternoon. After being ranked No. 21 in the first Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings of the year and super-senior Malkia Ngounoue winning last week’s Big 12 Conference Player of the Week award, the Jayhawks looked to continue their string of success heading into Friday.
Starting off in the doubles section of the competition, all three Kansas pairs got out to commanding leads. Doubles No. 1, made of freshman Heike Janse Van Vuuren and Ngounoue and doubles No. 2, redshirt-sophomore Maria Titova and freshman Tamari Gagoshidze, both started their matches by going up 4-1. Van Vuuren/Ngounoue finished their match first, winning 6-1, and Titovia/Gagoshidze followed suit, also winning 6-1.
After winning the first two matches and the doubles point, Kansas’ third doubles pair— senior Roxana Manu and junior Jocelyn Massey— would not complete their match that they were leading 5-1.
Moving into singles portion of the match, four out of five Jayhawks took initial leads, including Titova, Van Vuuren and Manu all starting 3-0 in set one. Manu and Ngounoue took their first sets 6-1 and 6-2, respectively, while Titova continued to fight for a win and Gagoshidze dropped her first set 6-2.
Nguounoue and Manu continued to hold steady in set two of their matchups, as Van Vuuren won her first set at a score of 6-2 and Titova finished her battle with a 6-4 win.
Manu won set two 6-1, winning her singles match and getting Kansas its second point— and first singles point— of the day. Van Vuuren and Ngounoue struggled in their second sets while Titova stayed level at 2-2. But Ngounoue would stage her own comeback and win set two 7-6 and grabbing the Jayhawks’ third point of the day, putting them just one singles win away from sweeping Missouri.
This final point came from Titova’s match as she finished set two 6-4 on court two. After winning its fourth point, Kansas’ Gagoshidze (2-6, 6-4, 4-0), Van Vuuren (6-2, 2-6, 5-2), and freshman Silvia Costache (2-6, 6-4, 4-1) had their matches suspended.
Friday’s dual marked the Jayhawks’ fifth straight win and first against an ITA-ranked opponent.
Looking to keep the winning streak going, Kansas will face No. 44 SMU on Sunday, Feb. 25, at 12 p.m. at the Jayhawk Tennis Center.