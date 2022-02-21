Kansas women’s tennis kept its win streak alive by defeating No. 16 Old Dominion on Sunday. The Jayhawks have now won each of their last five matches and are undefeated in the month of February.
The Jayhawks hit the scoreboard early in doubles play with sophomore Raphaelle Lacasse and freshman Mariana Manyoma-Velasquez winning their match 6-4. Later, the Jayhawks top pair, senior Malkia Ngounoue and redshirt freshman Maria Titova, were defeated in a nail-biter by a razor-thin 6-7 margin.
In the final match of the doubles section, senior duo Sonia Smagina and Tiffany Lagarde lost in another close match 6-7. Old Dominion led 1-0 after earning the doubles point.
The Jayhawks made that ground up in singles play on Sunday. Manyoma-Velasquez continued her winning ways in defeating Old Dominion freshman Sofia Johnson in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.
Kansas’ rally continued with a key victory from Lagarde in straight sets, 6-1, 6-3. Ngounoue defeated No. 53 sophomore Tatsiana Sasnouskaya, also in straight sets, 7-6, 6-3.
The Jayhawks only singles loss of the day came in the match between the Jayhawks’ No. 66 Titova and the Monarchs’ No. 47 senior Yuliia Starodubtseva. Starodubtseva prevailed, winning in straight sets, 4-6, 4-6.
Kansas’ Lacasse sealed the team’s fifth-consecutive victory by defeating senior Marina Alcaide 7-6, 7-5. The final match wouldn’t finish, but Smagina won her first set, 7-6, and trailed in the second set, 4-5, at the time of stoppage.
The Jayhawks look to extend their streak to six in Tempe, Arizona next Sunday against Arizona State. First serve is set for 1 p.m.