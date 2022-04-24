No. 27 Kansas tennis began tournament play with a match against No. 21 Baylor, where Kansas won 4-1. The Jayhawks lost their prior two meetings with Baylor this season, 2-5 and 3-4.
To begin doubles play, senior duo Malkia Ngounoue and Julia Deming got the Jayhawks off to a fast start, defeating junior Isabella Harvison and freshman Alina Shcherbinina 6-2.
Redshirt freshman Maria Titova and junior Carmen Roxana Manu secured the doubles point for Kansas, winning 6-4 over freshman duo Anita Sahdiieva and Ana Carmen Zamburek. Senior Sonia Smagina and sophomore Raphaelle Lacasse couldn’t complete the sweep in doubles, falling 4-5 to seniors Alicia Herrero and Mel Krywoj.
In singles play, Shcherbinina beat Manu 6-3 and 6-1 to even up the score at 1-1. Titova, ranked No. 52 nationally, gave Kansas the lead again after she defeated Harvison 6-3 and 6-2. The Jayhawks didn’t look back as they earned the final two points of the match courtesy of Smagina and freshman Mariana Manyoma-Velasquez.
The Jayhawks advanced to the semifinals, where they faced No. 2 Oklahoma. Kansas lost its only meeting with Oklahoma 1-6 on March 11.
In doubles play, all three Jayhawk duos got off to 2-2 starts, but Smagina and Lacasse broke the ice and won 7-5 over junior Carmen Corley and senior Ivana Corley. The Sooners claimed the doubles point with junior Layne Sleeth and senior Alexandra Pisareva defeating Manu and Titova in a hard fought 6-7 match.
Sleeth kept the momentum in Oklahoma’s favor, beating Titova in two sets, 6-3 and 6-2. With the Sooners holding a 2-0 advantage, freshman Emma Staker continued their success with a 6-3 and 6-2 win over senior Tiffany Lagarde. Sophomore Dana Guzman secured the victory for Oklahoma over Roxana Manu 7-5 and 6-2 to take the match 4-0 over the Jayhawks.
Kansas’ season isn’t over yet, as it competes in the NCAA Tournament beginning May 6.