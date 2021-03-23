As Kansas men’s basketball saw its season come to an end Monday night against No. 6 seeded USC 85-51, the Jayhawks never got the lead and a main reason why was the team's inability to shoot from beyond the arc.
Throughout the game, Kansas struggled offensively and never seemed to get in rhythm from beyond the arc. The Jayhawks shot 6-of-25 from three while USC shot 11-of-18.
The length of USC with forwards Evan and Isaiah Mobley leading the way as well as the rest of the team caused a lot of problems for the Jayhawks to get the shots they wanted. Additionally, when the open looks were there, the Jayhawks could not knock them down, along with a poor shot selection.
In terms of individual shooting percentages, junior guard Ochai Agbaji and sophomore guard Christian Braun combined to shoot 3-of-14 from beyond the arc. Freshman guard Bryce Thompson also shot 0-of-3 with senior guard Marcus Garrett shooting 1-of-2.
Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self explained tonight was an example of the team's poor shot selection.
“[USC's] length obviously bothered us but I think [KU's] shot selection was poor,” says Self. “Tonight it felt like to me that when we got sped up, we did not execute and then took marginal shots. We were 6-25 but I bet that 10 to 15 of those were marginal at best. It was disappointing as our three point offense was not good but neither was our interior scoring.”
As for Garrett, he was unsure why the Jayhawks could not get the three-pointers despite being the team’s leading scorer with 15 points.
“I really don’t know why they weren’t going in,” Garrett said. “I just felt that we were shooting them and we could not make a shot.”
As Kansas looks to prepare for next season, three-point shooting will ultimately be key going forward.