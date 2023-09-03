Kansas’ men's and women’s cross-country teams both ran in their first meets of the season this Saturday, September 2, in the annual Bob Timmons Cross Country Classic at the Rim Rock Farm just outside of Lawrence.
The men’s team ran a 6K, while the women’s team ran a 5K. Six Jayhawks set personal records, and the men’s team swept the podium, having runners finish in first, second and third. The men’s team secured a first-place finish, while the women’s team grabbed second.
Kansas sophomore Tanner Newkirk, finished in first in the men’s 6K event, with a final time of just over 18 minutes and 35 seconds, and with an incredible mile time of just over four minutes and 59 seconds. Junior Cale Littrell finished in second, and sophomore Tanner Talley finished in third.
While the women’s team finished in second place, coming in behind Kansas State, they were still able to secure both the second and third-place individual spots in the meet. Junior Kenadi Krueger finished in second place, and senior Addie Coppinger finished in third.
Both the men’s and women’s teams' next meet will be on September 16 in Lincoln, Nebraska, for the Woody Greeno/Jay Dirksen Invitational.