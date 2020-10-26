Kansas Athletics will allow roughly 1,500 fans at home men’s basketball games this season, according to an email sent to season ticket holders from Athletics Director Jeff Long Monday.
“As we continue to rely on the KU Pandemic Medical Advisory Team relating to health protocols and safety guidelines for hosting sporting events, it is clear that we will not be able to have a capacity crowd at Allen Fieldhouse,” Long said in the email.
The number of fans was determined by recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and “additional Big 12 mandates,” Long said.
Kansas Athletics will be switching from a season-ticket to a single-game ticket model for the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19, Long said. Additionally, the email stated single-game ticket prices will be adjusted based on Kansas’ opponent and seating location in Allen Fieldhouse. Parking will be free on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Around 850 tickets will be allotted to donors, with tiered options for Williams Education Fund donors. Six tickets per game will be given to donors at the Hall of Fame and Champion levels; four tickets per game to donors at the Olympic, All-American and Legend levels; and two tickets per game to donors at all other levels.
Long said donors will be offered three refund options at the end of the season, per Kansas Athletics’ Ticket Assurance Plan: make a donation to the Jayhawk Relief Fund, apply unused credits toward next season or receive a prorated refund.
“While this is not what any of us had hoped for this season,” Long said, “it is imperative that we implement these changes for everyone’s safety, as well as the safety of our student-athletes.”
Kansas men’s basketball’s first scheduled home game is against North Dakota State on Dec. 5.