The Kansas athletic program boasts a 4-0 football team for the first time since 2009, and the team continues gain national coverage.
The Jayhawks picked up 125 votes in the AP Poll, the highest non-ranked team. With the offense scoring 27 touchdowns, good for third-best in the country. coupled with a defense with plenty of star power, the team is concentrating on getting better day by day.
“We use (not being ranked) for fuel, so we know just to keep going, that’s a goal for us, but being ranked is not an ultimate goal. The ultimate goal for us is to get better every day and have the 1-0 mentality every week, and it helps the team keep going on, knowing we’re making progress,” sophomore safety O.J. Burroughs said.
Burroughs and the defense move on to Iowa State after only surrendering 27 points to Duke last week. The Kansas offense, however, is ready to keep all systems firing, despite all the newfound attention.
“We’re just going to keep ballin’, and not let the attention get to our inner circle. We just go day by day with the process,” redshirt-sophomore wide receiver Lawrence Arnold said.
Arnold has brought in 14 passes this year for 194 yards, and found the end zone last week against Duke, proving to be a key piece to the offensive success.
Another member of the Jayhawk offense, super-senior offensive lineman Earl Bostick Jr. thinks that all the attention is making the team more well-rounded off the field.
“It brings us closer, it brings us up as a unit and even the defense too because they have a part in this too. We know we want to keep it rolling on the field each and every day and on Saturdays too, so we can have that confidence,” Bostick said.
Kansas looks to win five games in a row for the first time since 2009 against Iowa State this weekend at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kickoff will be at 2:30 P.M. and the game will be aired on ESPN2.