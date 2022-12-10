The Kansas Jayhawks bested the Missouri Tigers in Columbia, Mo. Saturday afternoon by a final score of 95-67.
Kansas started the game hot, as in the first half Kansas totaled 50 points, its highest total in a first half all season.
Sophomore forward K.J. Adams headlined Kansas in the first half, where he poured in 15 points, going 7-9 from the floor in the first period.
Behind Adams was freshman guard Gradey Dick, who also had 15 points in the first half. Dick was 6-8 from the floor and 3-4 from beyond the the three-point line.
Kansas was also good on the defensive end in the first, as the Jayhawks forced nine Tiger turnovers, and scored 12 points off of those turnovers. Kansas took a 50-33 lead into the lockerroom at halftime.
More of the same conitnued in the second half, as redshirt-senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. scored 21 total points, and 14 the second half.
Adams and Dick continued their scoring ways, as Adams finished with 21 points in the game, a career high. Dick finished the contest with 16 points.
Kansas was able to pull away late in the half, outscoring the Tigers 45-34 in the second half to put the game away.
Kansas finished the matchup with 95 total points, its highest total all season.
This win moves Kansas to 9-1 on the season, and the Jayhawks will head back to Lawrence for their next game against the Indiana Hooisers at Allen Fieldhouse on Dec. 17. Tip-off is set for 11 a.m.