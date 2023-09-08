Kansas football took down Big 10 Conference foe Illinois 34-23 on Friday night. Junior quarterback Jalon Daniels made his 2023 debut and had some big-time plays, finishing with 280 passing yards and two touchdowns.
“Those throws were amazing,” head coach Lance Leipold said postgame. “I think he played with extreme confidence…We’re playing aggressive and a way we’re going to need throughout this year.”
The defense was a major highlight in the win over the Fighting Illini, especially in the first half. The Jayhawks held Illinois to just seven points and 122 total yards and continued to impress throughout the game. Two Kansas players had a pair of sacks, junior defensive lineman Jereme Robinson and redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Austin Booker.
“At first glimpse, I think we were an extremely physical football team,” Leipold said. “Film will tell us for sure, but I thought so.”
Junior running back Devin Neal also continued his great start to the 2023 season, rushing for 120 yards and a touchdown.
Kansas started out on defense and forced a quick three-and-out, leading to the starting quarterback decision that everyone was looking forward to.
It was Daniels making the start, but Kansas decided to play some trickery with redshirt senior quarterback Jason Bean also in the backfield on the first play of the game. Daniels quickly proved to be a difference maker, going 5-for-6 on the opening drive culminating in a four-yard touchdown pass to redshirt junior running back Torry Locklin to give the Jayhawks an early 7-0 lead.
The Kansas defense continued its hot start and forced another three-and-out, highlighted by a third-down sack from redshirt senior defensive end Patrick Joyner, his first as a Jayhawk. The punt backed Kansas up to the Illinois 15-yard line.
Daniels continued to be a playmaker in the Jayhawks’ second drive as he scrambled for 15 yards on a third-and-long with Kansas backed up deep in Illinois territory. Kansas converted on third down again, as Daniels found junior wide receiver Luke Grimm for a 13-yard gain. The third-down pickups sparked a 6:35, 85-yard drive finished by a touchdown pass to junior tight end Jared Casey.
After Illinois finally picked up a stop, Daniels and the Jayhawks got right back to work. Backed up inside their own 10, Daniels evaded a sack and found junior wide receiver Lawrence Arnold for a third-and-long pickup. Daniels made another big-time play on third down, keeping it on an option for a 12-yard gain. Kansas finished the 11-play, 95-yard drive with a rushing touchdown from junior running back Devin Neal, giving Kansas a 21-0 lead.
The Jayhawks had been fantastic on defense to start the game, but the Fighting Illini finally showed some fight on their last drive of the first half. Sophomore quarterback Luke Altmyer led Illinois down the field for a touchdown, finding junior tight end Tip Reiman in the end zone on a four-yard pass to cut the lead to 21-7.
Illinois left just 0:41 on the clock, but that was too much for Kansas. Grimm made an incredible play to come up with a 48-yard catch to put the Jayhawks in scoring position. Redshirt sophomore running back Daniel Hishaw took the direct snap and scored, capping off a 4-play, 75-yard drive that lasted just 36 seconds.
“The first half was maybe as good of football as we’ve played since we’ve been here,” Leipold said. “Penalty-free, we were executing.”
Kansas got the ball out of halftime and looked to continue rolling, as Neal broke off a 43-yard run to open the half. The Jayhawks did not find the end zone, but redshirt senior kicker Seth Keller knocked home a 41-yard field goal to extend the Kansas lead to 31-7.
The Jayhawks continued to impress on defense as they picked up a big fourth-down stop. Booker came up with a big sack on Altmyer during the drive.
Kansas drove down the field, looking to score in what could have been the nail in the coffin. However, Arnold fumbled in the red zone and Illinois recovered, leaving the door open for the Illini.
The defense bailed out the offense, coming up with a takeaway of its own. Junior cornerback Mello Dotson came up with the interception on a juggled ball to give the ball back to the offense.
The offense capitalized on the turnover, continuing to put points on the board to keep the Illini away. It looked like redshirt sophomore Doug Emilien would score a touchdown, but it was called back due to a penalty and the Jayhawks had to settle for a field goal.
Illinois answered back, as Altmyer scrambled for a 72-yard touchdown on third-and-18, cutting the deficit to 34-15 as the Illini picked up a two-point conversion.
Daniels threw an interception on the following possession as the Illini continued to not go away. Altmyer led Illinois on an 80-yard touchdown drive and got the two-point conversion, cutting the Kansas lead to just 34-23.
Looking to finally put the game away, Kansas started pounding the rock and running clock with the two-headed combination of Neal and Hishaw. However, the Jayhawks turned it over on downs, giving the ball back to Illinois with 3:33 to play.
Kansas finally put the nail in the coffin as senior cornerback Kwinton Lassiter came up with another late interception, stealing the ball out of the hands of an Illinois receiver.
The Jayhawks ran out the clock and improved their record to 2-0.
“It’s a big win but it’s a non-conference win, we’ve got to make sure of that,” Leipold said. “From where this program has been for over a decade I think wins like this…there were probably a lot of eyeballs on this football team tonight and we’re proud of the way they played.”
Kansas will finish the non-conference slate with a trip to Reno, Nev. to face the Nevada Wolfpack. Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.