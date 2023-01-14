Kansas basketball bested the Iowa State Cyclones 62-60 on Saturday afternoon. Freshman guard Gradey Dick led the team in scoring as he scored 21 points on seven for 13 shooting, proving to be an impact player.
This victory over the Cyclones marks the fifth time Dick led the Jayhawks in total points, on this occasion with 21. Dick shot 53.8% from the floor and 55.5% from beyond the arc.
Dick made five of the six total Jayhawk three-pointers in the matchup, managed to grab five rebounds in the contest and collected two assists for good measure.
Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger noted that the Cyclones had planned for the Kansas guard but didn’t execute the game plan as well as they had hoped.
“Obviously, you want to limit his attempts, as a team, and we didn’t do as good of a job in that respect as we had hoped to do, and he did a great job knocking down five (3-pointers),” Otzelberger said.
Dick pointed at ball movement and floor spacing as key factors to hitting a good amount of three-pointers.
“Finding mismatches when we can, and when we are able to suck in the defense and move the ball around and back, we are able to hit a three pointer,” Dick said.
The other coach in the Saturday showdown, Kansas head coach Bill Self, had praise for the freshman as well.
“He got off to a bad start today, but after he saw the first one go down, I thought he was great,” Dick said.
Dick also helped force 13 Iowa State turnovers by providing the Jayhawks with two steals in the matchup. Self noted that although Gradey is a great offensive player, his other efforts should not go unnoticed.
“He’s getting better in all areas, he takes a charge, it seems like every game now, and he's doing some good things,” Self said.
Dick and Kansas look to push their winning streak to 11 games the next time they hit the floor next Tuesday, as they will travel to Manhattan, KS, to take on the Wildcats of Kansas State. Tip-off for that matchup is set for 6 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN.