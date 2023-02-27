The men’s track and field team finished the Big 12 Indoor Championships in fourth place, while the women finished seventh as three Kansas athletes won Big 12 individual titles to go along with 19 podium finishes.
Concluding the first day of the championships, the men’s team sat in first place while the women finished in fifth, and 10 individuals qualified for Saturday’s finals.
Kansas outperformed in the men’s pole vault as they had three athletes finish in the top four of the event. Sophomore Clayton Simms claimed second place for the second year in a row, followed by freshman Ashton Barkdull placing third and Junior Andrew Saloga placing fourth. On the women’s side of the pole vault, junior Gabby Hoke got a personal best of 4.09 meters and a fourth-place finish.
Freshman Tayton Klein made his name known as he finished third overall and jumped a new personal best of 7.63m in the long jump after the first half of the men’s heptathlon event on Friday.
Senior high jumper Rylee Anderson defended her title and claimed her third straight Big 12 high jump title on Saturday. With this finish, Anderson is now only the second person in Big 12 history to win back-to-back-to-back titles in the event.
Senior Patrick Larrison dominated in the shot put event, earning his first career Big 12 title with a 19.65m throw. He is the first to claim this title as a Jayhawk since the 2017 Big 12 Indoor Championships.
The lady Jayhawks left it all out on the track when they competed in the running events. In the 800-meter run, junior Aaliyah Moore took home the Big 12 title, running a time of 2:05.11.
In the 60-meter hurdles, senior Gabrielle Gibson beat her personal best yet again and clocked in with a time of 8.11 in the finals to earn her a second-place finish. Gibson currently holds the four fastest times in Kansas history.
Junior Michael Joseph secured a fourth-place finish and a new school record in the 400-meter run with a time of 45.79. With this time, he became the first athlete in school history to run a sub-46-second 400-meter dash.
Junior Alexander Jung maintained momentum for the Jayhawks and continued the trend of breaking personal records as he broke his personal best by scoring 5,721 points in the men’s heptathlon and finished third overall.
Next up is the NCAA Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico., on March 10-11, followed by the start of their outdoor season at the Texas Relays on March 29 in Austin, Texas.