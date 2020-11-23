Kansas track and field hosted an intrasquad meet at Anschutz Sports Pavilion, with the Blue team narrowly defeating the Crimson team 104-100 Sunday.
The Blue team held a narrow lead over the Crimson team heading into the final events. Despite the Crimson team winning the mixed relay — the final event of the afternoon — the Blue team eventually pulled out the victory. The Crimson team (11:11.15) beat the Blue Team (11:11.60) in the mixed relay by a near margin.
Junior pole vaulter Zach Bradford led the way for the Crimson team, clearing 5.63 meters (18.06 feet). Bradford was able to pick up right where he left off last year when he set several program records, including a vault of 5.80 meters (19.025 feet) at the Tyson Invitational. Senior Ivan Henry also took home two victories for the Crimson team in the men's 60-meter dash (7.00 seconds) and 300-meter dash (35.14 seconds).
Senior Mariah Kuykendoll led the way for the Blue team, taking the top spot in the women's 300-meter dash with a time of 38.89 seconds. Senior/junior Honour Finley also contributed for the Blue team with a strong performance in the women’s 500-meter dash with a time of 1:12.74.
Freshman AJ Green III also performed well in his first race as a Jayhawk, taking home the top spot in the 1,200-meter dash (3:03:47).
Overall this showed just some of the talent the Jayhawks have to offer this indoor season. Kansas will next compete in an indoor meet after the Thanksgiving break.