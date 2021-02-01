The Kansas men’s and women’s track and field teams wrapped up competition Saturday after traveling down to Lubbock, Texas to compete in the Texas Tech Invitational over the weekend. This marked the Jayhawks’ fourth meet of the season.
During the first day, several Kansas athletes posted personal bests to kickstart their teams’ overall performance.
Freshman Cameron Wilmington started Friday hot, setting a personal best right out the gate, running the men’s 60-meter hurdles prelims with a time of 8.05 seconds. Wilmington posted the fourth-fastest time in preliminaries and qualified for the event finals.
In the 60-meter hurdles finals, Wilmington finished sixth, running an 8.08. His prelims time of 8.05 makes him the No. 8 performer in KU indoor history in the event.
Junior pole-vaulter Samantha Van Hoecke set a career-high jump over the weekend, after posting a personal best several weeks ago in the Jayhawk Classic. Van Hoecke vaulted a career-high 4.31 meters to place third overall, making her the No. 4 performer in KU indoor history.
On Saturday, the second day of competition, junior pole-vaulter Zach Bradford set a season-best. Coming into the meet, the junior held the No. 2 spot in the NCAA this season at 5.65 meters and was competing against the collegiate record holder from Baylor, KC Lightfoot.
Despite a great performance, one that was good enough to get him third and post a season-best, Bradford fell short to Lightfoot who won the event with a record-setting 5.95 meters.
However, Bradford still inks his name as the third-best pole vaulting performance in KU indoor history, behind his own school-record 5.80 meters.
Overall, junior Morganne Mukes placed ninth in the women’s 60-meters and in the women’s 400-meters, junior Honour Finley and junior Anna Siemens placed fifth and 18th respectively. Sophomore Rylee Anderson placed first in the women’s high jump, while juniors Kyle Rogers and Andrew Saloga placed third and 13th in the men’s pole vault.
Three Jayhawk women finished in the top-20 of the women’s 200-meter with Finley finishing 12th, Mukes 16th, and Siemens 18th. Finally, in the men’s 200 meters Wilmington finished in 15th place.
KU Track and Field will be back at it this weekend Feb. 5-6 as the team will make the journey down to Fayetteville, Arkansas for the Arkansas Invitational.