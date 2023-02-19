On Feb. 18, the Kansas track team competed in their last regular season indoor track invitational before heading into their post-season. The five events they competed in were women’s shot put, women’s weight throw, women’s pole vault, men’s triple jump and men’s pole vault.
Sophomore triple jumper Jaden Patterson had an outstanding performance, finishing with a 15.81-meter personal best that places him in 7th place in Kansas indoor history.
Patterson wasn’t the only one recording personal bests. Freshman pole vaulter Ashton Barkdull set a personal record of 5.45-meter, which landed him second overall in the Invitational.
Junior shot put thrower Tori Thomas also threw for a personal best of 14.89m, leading her to a second-place finish in the event.
Senior Samantha Van Hoecke, junior Gabby Hoke and junior Taylor Starkey cleared 4.00 meters in the pole vault and finished within the top 10 in the meet.
The Jayhawks will compete in the Big 12 Indoor Championship in Lubbock, Texas, on Feb. 24-25, followed by the NCAA Indoor Championships on March 10-11 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.