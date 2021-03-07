The Jayhawks traveled to Austin, Texas to open its 2021 outdoor track and field campaign at the Longhorn Invitational at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Saturday, according to a KU athletics press release.
Senior Mariah Kuykendoll made her debut of 2021 on Saturday in the women’s 400 meters. Kuykendoll ran a personal best 53.63 to win the event and become the No. 6 performer in KU outdoor history.
Senior Hussain Al Hizam started the field events off strong in the men’s pole vault with a clearance of 5.50 m (18-0.5 ft.), while senior Christian Champen made his debut by placing second with a vault of 5.35m (17-6.5 ft.).
Back on the track for the men's 400 meters, senior Isaiah Cole ran a 47.95 to place seventh overall, while junior Ethan Fogle came in ninth with a 48.68.
Senior Ivan Henry tied his personal best set from 2016, running a 21.02 in the men’s 200 meters, placing fourth overall.
The women’s and men’s 1,500 meters ended the Jayhawks track events. Senior Riley Cooney ran a 4:39.84 in the women’s race to place her eighth overall. Senior Dylan Hodgson ran a 3:53.10 in the men’s race to place him in eighth.
The NCAA Indoor Championships will take place March 11-13 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, while the outdoor season will continue March 19-20 with the Missouri Spring Opener in Columbia, Missouri.