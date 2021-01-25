Kansas track and field hosted the Jayhawk Classic against Wichita State and Kansas State at Anschutz Sports Pavilion Friday and Saturday.
Despite no fans being allowed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Jayhawks still put on a show, breaking two records on day one and having strong performances all around on day two.
As a team, Kansas won both the men’s and women’s meets, with the men scoring 237 points and the women scoring 207 points. Overall, Kansas was strong throughout despite this being the second time the Jayhawks have squared off against Wichita State and Kansas State.
The fireworks started early, too, as Kansas broke two records at Anschutz Pavilion Friday. The first came from junior Zach Bradford in the pole vault, clearing a height of 5.70 meters. The previous record was also set by Bradford at 5.60 meters in the 2020 Jayhawk Classic. Senior Gleb Dudarev also broke the weight throw record at 24.82 meters, which he improved on from last year’s Jayhawk Classic at 24.38 meters.
Additionally on the first day, junior Toni Englund and sophomore Alice Boasso had great starts to their season in their first pentathlon. Englund won the meet with 3,840 points while Boasso finished second with 3,555 points.
In the second day of the event, junior Samantha Van Hoecke vaulted a personal best 4.15 meters, good for the seventh-best mark in Kansas indoor track and field history. Senior Grant Downes won the men’s heptathlon with a career best 4,900 points while sophomore Clay Eckert finished in second 4,616 points.
Junior Rylee Anderson won the women’s high jump with a season-best mark of 1.79 meters. Sophomore Avryl Johnson also won the women's 800-meter race with a career-best time of 2:11.30, and senior Jelani Pierre won the men’s long jump with a mark of 7.14 meters.
Kansas will next compete in the Texas Tech Invitational Jan. 29-30. That meet will start at 3 p.m.