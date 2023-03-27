The Kansas track and field team traveled to Wichita to compete in the Shocker Spring Invitational at Wichita State University on March 25.
To start, sophomore Lauren Heck took second place overall in the heptathlon with an astounding 4,729 points.
The women’s 3,000-meter continued the success, with freshman Tori Wingrove placing fourth in the event with a 10:17.23 time. Sophomore Makenna Anderson took sixth place in the event with a 10:23.81 time, and Caroline Burrow finished right behind her in seventh place with a 10:42.04 time.
The women’s pole vaulting crew also had some great moments, with senior Samantha Van Hoecke placing first and winning the event, clearing 3.90 meters. Freshman Kade Joslin took third in the event, clearing 3.75 meters, and sophomore Gabby Hoke placed fourth, clearing 3.60 meters. In the women’s triple jump sophomore Clare Fallon placed second in the women’s triple jump with 11.97 meters.
Freshman sprinter and hurdle jumper Kaycee McCoy and junior hurdles jumper Ashley Wallace were excellent in the 100-meter hurdles. McCoy finished second place with a time of 14.30, and Wallace finished right behind her in third with a 14.49 time.
Senior Satanya Wright finished third overall in the 200-meter with a time of 25.15.
Last but certainly not least, sophomore Addison Brooks won the 400-meter with a time of 1:02.08.
Overall, the women’s roster performed remarkably, and the momentum is all on their side for upcoming events.
The men were on the leaderboards for most of the weekend events, especially the pole vaulting group. The Jayhawks ended up sweeping the top five spots of the event. Freshman Ashton Barkdull took first with 5.25 meters, junior Jake Friedel placed second with a 5.00-meter, and sophomore Brady Koolen received third with a 4.90m, which was tied with his teammate and freshman, Anthony Meacham. In fifth was junior Andrew Saloga, with 4.75 meters.
The 3000 steeple was a significant mark in the event for the Jayhawks, with freshman Gabe Birkmeier placing first with a 9:31.79 time. Freshman Christopher Stone finished behind Birkmeier with a 9:47.21 time.
Overall, it was a successful road trip for both the women's and men's teams.
Next for the Jayhawks are three different meets, Christopher Stone, the Stanford Invitational and the Mike Fanelli Classic. All three events will take place from March 29 to April 1.