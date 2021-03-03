Five Kansas track and field athletes qualified for the NCAA Indoor Championships, the NCAA Division I men’s and women’s track & field and cross-country committee announced Tuesday.
The Jayhawks that qualified are senior Alexandra Emilianov (shot put), senior Honour Finley (400 meters), junior Samantha Van Hoecke (pole vault), junior Rylee Anderson (high jump), and junior Zach Bradford (pole vault).
For qualification consideration, athletes must be in the top-16 in their respective events on the descending Track and Field Results Reporting System (TFRRS).
These will be repeat appearances for Bradford, Finley, and Anderson, while Emilianov and Van Hoecke will be making their first championship appearances.
Emilianov is making her first Championship appearance after becoming the first Jayhawk to win the Big 12 title in the women’s shot put with a personal best throw of 16.74m (54-11.25 ft.).
Finley is making her fourth appearance after finishing in third at the Big 12 Championships and setting a personal best in the women’s 400-meter at 52.27 seconds.
Van Hoecke is making her first Championship appearance after setting a personal best 4.32m (14-2 ft.) and finishing in second at the Big-12 Championships in the women’s pole vault.
Anderson is making her second Championship appearance after winning her first Big 12 Championship this past weekend in the high jump at 1.81m (5-11.25 ft.).
Bradford is making his second straight Championship appearance and currently ranked 3rd nationally in the men’s pole vault. Bradford also has seven of the top 10 jumps in Kansas history.
The Championships are scheduled to run from March 11-14 in Fayetteville, Arkansas on ESPN3.