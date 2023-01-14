In the Kansas track and field season opener, the Jayhawks reclaimed the KU-KSU-WSU Triangular Title on Friday in Topeka, Kansas. The Jayhawks scored a record-breaking 268 points and captured the Triangular Title for the fourth time in program history, ending Kansas State’s reign for three years.
“Everyone wanted to come and do well here, and they did a really good job. It was a total team effort,” head coach Stanley Redwine said. “Where we are right now, I don’t get too excited because it’s the beginning of the year, but it’s a good place to start.”
During the meet, Kansas’ sophomore distance runner TJ Robinson scored 12 points, and junior distance runner Lona Latema scored 14 points to be named High Point award winners. The Jayhawks won in 16 events and broke five Washburn Indoor Athletic Facility records.
After setting a school record at the Bob Timmons Challenge, senior high jumper Rylee Anderson won the women’s high jump event with a new facility record of 1.84 meters.
Junior distance runner AJ Green III snatched a facility record with 1 minute, 50.91 seconds to win the men’s 800-meter and junior sprinter Michael Joseph set a new meet and facility record with 46.93 seconds in the men’s 400.
In the men’s 1,000, senior distance runner Justice Dick ran 2:26.64, which broke the facility record. In the women’s 1,000, sophomore distance runner Addie Coppinger finished 2:50.70 to grab a new facility record.
Next up, the Jayhawks will host the Jayhawk Invitational in the Anschutz Pavilion, starting with the women’s 3,000 meters at 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 27.