The Kansas Jayhawks women’s and men’s track and field teams traveled to Lubbock, Texas to participate in the Big 12 Indoor Championship this past weekend.
On Saturday through five events, the men stood in third overall with 28 points, while the women stood in sixth with 20.5 points. The Texas Longhorns' men were holding in first place with 33 points, while the Texas Tech women held the race with 46 points.
Nine Jayhawks made their way to the finals on Friday, including Erin Sermons (600 yards), Honour Finley with two entries, (200 meters, 400 meters), Addie Coppinger (1,000 meters), Faten Laribi (1,000 meters), Cameron Wilmington (60-meter hurdles), Colin Dwyer (600 yards), Justice Dick (1,000 meters), AJ Green (800 meters) and Ethan Donley (800 meters).
In the men’s pole vault, junior Zach Bradford made his way to the finals on Saturday as well as junior Samantha Van Hoecke in the women’s pole vault.
Junior Toni Englund finished third-place in the women’s pentathlon with a near personal best 3,836 points.
Coming into Saturday, the Kansas women finished sixth overall with 68.5 points, while the men tied eighth with 51 points.
Senior Alexandra Emilianov won the women’s shot put title with a throw of 16.74 m (54-11.25 ft.) and set a new career-best. Emilianov is the first Jayhawk ever to win aBig 12 Indoor title in the women’s shot put.
Junior Rylee Andersen won the women’s high jump title with a season-best 1.81 m (5-11.25 ft.) on her second attempt. Andersen joined Emilianov with a big win as she became the first KU woman to win a Big 12 title in the women’s high jump.
An additional 21 entries made the podium in their events, including seven Jayhawks placing in the top eight.
The 2021 NCAA Indoor Championships will take place March 12-13 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Qualifications to the championships will be based on the descending-order list, allowing the top 16 declared student-athletes in each individual event and 12 relay teams for acceptance into the meet.