Former University of Kansas track and field athlete and current volunteer coach Mason Finley qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after winning the U.S. Olympic Trials discus competition Friday afternoon.
This Jayhawk is Tokyo Bound! 🇺🇸 Congratulations to Mason Finley on qualifying for @TeamUSA in the discus at the U.S. Olympic Trials!#TrackFieldTrials21 #KUtrack pic.twitter.com/7o4tWPaX22— Kansas Track & Field (@KUTrack) June 26, 2021
Finley qualified for his second olympic games after throwing a 63.07 meter discus throw. He defeated second place Reggie Jagers by 0.46 meters.
Finley was a part of the Kansas track and field team from 2009 to 2012 before transferring to the University of Wyoming for his senior year. During his professional career, which includes breaking an 18-year drought of no American discus medalists at the World Championships in 2017, he returned to Lawrence to be a volunteer coach for the track and field team.
The Tokyo Olympics will take place from Friday, July 23, to Sunday, August 8.