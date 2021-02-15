Kansas Track and Field competed in the Iowa State Classic in Ames, Iowa on Friday and Saturday. The Jayhawks had a successful weekend, producing 11 first-place finishes, and a school record.
Senior/junior Honour Finley set the school record in the 600-yard dash. Finley ran a time of 1:18.52, which also ranks ninth all-time on the USTFCCCA list. She broke the previous record of 1:19.99 set by Adriana Newell in 2017.
Others winners on the women’s side included senior Morganne Mukes in the 60-meters (7.64), freshman Lona Latema in the 3,000 meters (9:48.00), the Kansas A 4x400 relay squad (3:42.99), junior/sophomore Rylee Anderson in the women’s high jump (1.75m), junior/sophomore Samantha Van Hoecke in the pole vault (4.05m) and freshman/sophomore Alice Boasso in the long jump (5.48m).
Winners on the men’s side include freshman Cameron Wilmington in the 60 meter hurdles (8.16), sophomore/junior Zach Bradford in the pole vault (5.60m), and sophomore/junior Jelani Pierre in the long jump (7.06m).
The Jayhawks will be back in action in Lubbock, Texas on February 26-27, followed by the NCAA Indoor Championships March 12-13 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.