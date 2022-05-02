Kansas track and field returned home for the final time this season and celebrated its 22 seniors at the Rock Chalk Classic on Saturday. Both the men's and women’s teams had winning performances in both running and field events.
The first event of the day was the discus, where senior George Evans took first place with a throw of 54.70m. On the women’s side, senior Alexandra Emilianov followed up with a victory of her own with a toss of 57.83m.
Emilianov then took to the shot put ring and won the event with a toss of 15.66m. Kansas also won the men’s shot put competition, but this time in the hands of junior Patrick Larrison with a throw of 18.28m.
Kansas also swept in the high jump, with junior Rylee Anderson clearing 1.73m for the women’s competition and freshman Devin Loudermilk jumping 2.13m, setting a new personal best and winning the men’s contest.
On the track, the story of the year continues to be sophomore Michael Joseph. Joseph won the men’s 200m race with a time of 21.19, adding to his many accomplishments in this breakout season. On the women’s side, sophomore Ahmya McKeithan won the 200m sprint with a time of 24.03.
In one of the more impressive weekends, sophomore Lona Latema went to Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday to participate in the Drake Relays, where she took first place in the 3,000m steeplechase. Then on Saturday, Latema competed in the 1,500m and took first place.
Junior distance runner and Big 12 champion Avryl Johnson took first place in the women’s invitational 800m run with a time of 2:08.16.
Finishing up the day was the 4x400m relay. Kansas women’s team consisted of senior Mariah Kuykendoll, sophomore Ahmya McKeithan, junior Anna Siemens and senior Honour Finley. This squad teamed up to win the event with a time of 3:39.48.
Next weekend, the Jayhawks travel to Manhattan, Kansas, for the Ward Haylett Invitational, before the start of the Big 12 Championships down in Lubbock, Texas.