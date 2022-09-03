Kansas defeated Tennessee Tech 56-10 on Friday, and the game's score gave head coach Lance Leipold a chance to open up his bench and show off the depth of the Jayhawks.
Leipold showed four different running backs in Friday’s win: sophomore Devin Neal and red-shirt sophomores Daniel Highshaw Jr., Ky Thomas and Sevion Morrison. The four totaled 249 yards on just 22 carries.
“We all have our strengths and weaknesses as a running back group, and that’s normal, but we’ve seen the coaching staff put us in situations to thrive, and we all saw that tonight,” Kansas running back Devin Neal said regarding the running back room.
Kansas also showed their depth in pass-catching roles as nine different Jayhawks caught a pass, and Kansas tallied 205 passing yards in the win.
Headlining the receiver group was red-shirt sophomore Lawrence Arnold, with four catches and 56 yards. Junior Luke Grimm caught two passes for 26 yards, and junior Steven McBride also caught two balls for a total of 23 yards. Red-shirt sophomore Quenton Skinner had the long catch of the day with a 56-yard grab in the first quarter.
“We saw Lawrence (Arnold) get three catches on one drive and Quenton Skinner’s ability to get behind people. I thought that group was very solid tonight as well,” Leipold said.
The defense was no exception to everyone contributing, as 29 different Jayhawks recorded a tackle, while 16 recorded over two tackles. Red-shirt junior Lonnie Phelps led the way for Kansas, recording seven solo tackles while adding three sacks and four tackles for loss.
Phelps was not the only Jayhawk contributing in the tackle for loss department, as three more Jayhawks had a tackle for loss; the defense only gave up 190 yards to the Golden Eagles while only allowing one touchdown.
“We are trying to accomplish something here, and we are living by a standard, and we are going to manifest it and drill it in our minds and get better,” Phelps said about the depth of the defense.
This win moves Kansas to 1-0 on the season, and they will travel to Morgantown, WV to meet West Virginia in their first Big 12 Conference matchup of the season on Sept. 10 at 5 p.m.