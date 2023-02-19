Kansas basketball knocked off the Baylor Bears on Saturday afternoon by a final score of 87-71.
Going into halftime, Kansas trailed by 13 points and were behind by as much as 17, as Baylor shot 64.3% from beyond the arc in the opening half.
Baylor’s big three, freshman guard Keyonte George, senior guard Adam Flagler and junior guard LJ Cryer, combined for 42 of Baylor’s 45 first-half points.
Out of halftime, things changed. Kansas opened the second half on a 32-9 run, which would span across nine minutes and 22 seconds of the second half. Baylor no longer led. They were losing by 12 once Kansas finished their run.
By the time the second half had ended, Kansas had outscored the Bears 55-26. Kansas scored on 25 of its 32 possessions and capped the comeback, defeating Baylor 87-71.
Kansas redshirt junior guard Dajuan Harris led the team in the second half, scoring 14 points, and junior forward Jalen Wilson was right behind him with 12.
Baylor head coach Scott Drew noted that in the second half things never really got going for Baylor for a multitude of reasons.
“Normally, we’re a good rebounding team. In the second half, they dominated us,” Drew said.
“They killed us in transition, we turned it over, we had a couple of good looks, but we didn’t get any offensive rebounds, and I thought Bill [Self] did a great job adjusting coming out in the second half.”
Harris attributed the second-half turn-around to some defensive adjustments made at halftime.
“Coach made me and Kevin [McCullar] stay on their best two guards and not switch off of them. We just had to lock down. Everybody else did their job rebounding, and we just took their best two guards out of the game,” Harris said.
The Baylor trio that combined for 42 first-half points for Baylor only scored 15 points in the second 20 minutes.
Kansas head coach Bill Self saw the biggest difference from the first half to the second half was the team's energy.
“We were turned up,” Self said. “The thing about it is, in this building, where our fans are great, they played a huge role in helping us win today, but you got to do something to get them excited. That usually comes from the energy. You don’t need to make shots to get them excited; it comes from playing the right way and playing unselfish.”
Kansas will be back on the floor on Monday night as they head to Fort Worth to take on the Horned Frogs of TCU. Tip-off for that game is scheduled for 8 p.m.