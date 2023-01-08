On Saturday evening, Kansas men’s basketball collected its 14th win of the season, the third in conference play, with this one coming over the West Virginia Mountaineers with a final score of 76-62.
Kansas started out hot in Saturday’s matchup, despite problems coming about in the first frame of the game. Freshman guard Gradey Dick was efficient in his 10 minutes of playing time in the first half, scoring 10 points without missing a shot in the opening frame. Dick’s playing time was cut short in the opening 20 minutes, however, as he got into foul trouble.
Dick credited his limited first-half success to remaining ready for the next play, despite what happens outside of his control.
“Short-term memory. Something may happen to us as a team, but it’s always the next play,” Dick said.
Kansas was good on the defensive end of the floor in the first half, and the Jayhawks held West Virginia to just 12-for-30 shooting in the first 20 minutes. Kansas also forced seven Mountaineer turnovers in the half. Kansas continued to hold teams to poor shooting from beyond the arc, as West Virginia shot just three-for-11 in the opening frame.
Kansas head coach Bill Self was pleased with his team’s defensive effort and thought they rebounded well against the Mountaineers-historically a good rebounding program.
“I thought our defense was not poor. I actually thought it was pretty good. The thing about it is, we rebounded the ball decently against a team that is a good rebounding team, and that was a big positive for us,” Self said.
Self mentioned that the team played better than the score showed once the first half came to a close, but also pointed to a lapse of focus toward the closing minutes of the half.
“We played too well in the first half to only be up five. We jacked around, we were up double figures with two minutes left, and we jack around, and they cut it to five, and they had momentum,” Self said.
Self and the Jayhawks look to continue to keep their eight-game winning streak alive the next time they are on the floor, which will be on Jan. 10. as Kansas will take on Oklahoma at Allen Fieldhouse. The game will be televised on ESPN2, and tip-off is set for 8 p.m.